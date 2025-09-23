Hasting Farm Fest begins Friday at Clark County Fairgrounds

The debut event was cut short last year due to Hurricane Helene. This year, Saturday’s Hasting Farm Fest is slated to take place in the newly constructed pavilion near the swine barns; an open air covered arena.

“It just seemed to me to be a no-brainer to put such a wonderful event in an area more weather protected,” said Dean Blair, executive director of the Clark County fairgrounds. “Also, the proximity to restrooms and other facilities such as the youth building and the Bin Vista that are all farm focused; it just seemed to make sense.”

The idea for Hasting Farm Fest was hatched years ago when the Hasting family talked about “doing something small” on their family farm in New Carlisle.

That dream was put on hold in 2018 when Dan and Libbee Hasting were involved in an automobile accident. Dan Hasting lost his life and Libbee Hasting was critically injured.

In 2024, Kate and Libbee revisited the idea for a music festival stating that the Farm Fest is an opportunity to enrich the community who supported Hasting Music and her entire family on their long road to recovery.

Kate Hasting’s band HASTING has toured much of the United States, having played hundreds of venues, festivals, events, and fairgrounds, but Clark County, Ohio—the birthplace of 4-H - will always be special. Kate and four generations before her grew up raising and showing livestock at the Clark County Fair.

“It became clear the community was ready for an experience like Hasting Farm Fest, and that the Clark County Fairgrounds was the ultimate spot,” she said. “Its central location offers important amenities, and that genuine farm-feel needed for hosting this new Clark County tradition.”

As a family rooted in agriculture, the Hasting’s said their mission to end hunger is what prompted them to again partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan counties. Proceeds will benefit the fight against food insecurity.

“We believe in the power of local agricultural initiatives, local community services, & the importance of community enrichment,” said Kate Hasting.

Event coordinator Libbee Hasting said the festival is thrilled to have six amazing acts at this year’s event.

“We’ll start out with local favorites, Ty Cooper & Allison Road, followed by HASTING, Allie Colleen, Trey Lewis, and close out the night with headliner, WME recording artists, The Wilder Blue,” she said.

But Hasting Farm Fest is not just a music event.

“There are so many things happening. We want to be known as a country music and community festival focusing on agriculture because of the history of agriculture in Clark County.”

Activities for children are free from 12-4 p.m. and include bounce houses, a petting zoo, face painting, clowns, crafts, pedal tractors, the CCPL BookMobile, the OSU Bugmobile and more.

The event also features food trucks, adult beverages, an antique tractor display, Army Reserve Color Guard, agricultural drones, construction & farm equipment, Ohio State football celebrity signing sessions, a 70+ foot adult obstacle course, and Daniel the Cow — named in honor of Dan Hasting.

The Youth Building will house more children’s activities, vendors, and community service agencies where patrons can learn more about service opportunities and availability in the area.

The festival gates open at noon and the stage will open at 1 p.m. with the arrival of a Care Flight medical helicopter.

“Care Flight is why I am here today,” said Libbee Hasting. “I could never say enough good about what they do.”

Blair said he is pleased to see the Hasting Farm Fest return to the fairgrounds adding another landmark event to the schedule.

“I believe the devotion the Hasting family has to this event will cause it to become a tradition that’s going to be around for years to come,” he said. “And how wonderful it is to be involved in a project where there is a huge focus for proceeds to go to Second Harvest Food Bank. It will be very exciting to see how the event develops and grows into the future.”

On Friday, September 26, Hasting Farm Fest hosts their VIP Nashville Hit Songwriter’s Experience at Mother Stewart’s Brewery in downtown Springfield. VIP guests will meet 10 of Nashville’s finest songwriters and enjoy Nashville-style writer’s rounds from 6-9pm. Artists will share their hit songs and the stories behind them. The event is open to the public, however, VIP-A tickets are required for VIP seating, etc.

How to go

Gates for Hasting Farm Fest open at noon on Saturday, Sept. 27

General admission tickets for Hasting Farm Fest are $25 each. Children aged 10 and under are free with a paid adult.