Semi-truck caught fire early Saturday morning

Clean-up of incident still going on several hours after truck caught fire.
7 minutes ago
Cleanup on a semi-truck that caught fire early this morning on Interstate 70.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the semi fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. It happened around mile marker 50 on I-70 East, just past the Enon Road exit.

No injuries were reported.

