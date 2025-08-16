Semi-truck caught fire early Saturday morning

Cleanup on a semi-truck that caught fire early this morning on Interstate 70.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the semi fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. It happened around mile marker 50 on I-70 East, just past the Enon Road exit.
No injuries were reported.
