Column: Food relief is needed now more than ever

Most of us, no matter which side we are on politically, are frustrated. We want to do something.

Well, I’m here to tell you there is something very important that each of us can do. We may not be able to control Congress, but we can help folks get through this.

There is a powerful need for local food pantries to fill in that gap until federal funding returns to normal. These nonprofit, volunteer-run food storehouses are needed now more than ever.

Western Clark County communities are prepared to respond to that need in addition to their regular food requests, but they need members of their communities to bring in more donations.

That means it is time for as many of us to get involved, collect donations and volunteer.

As I understand, the timing of the government shutdown couldn’t be worse as the holiday season with its own annual need is about to begin.

When I visited Enon Community Relief at their pantry at 105 N. Scott St. on Monday, I found a group of dedicated and friendly volunteers focused on organizing donations and helping neighbors.

Mondays are distribution days at Enon Relief, and the headquarters building nestled under the Enon water tower was busy distributing and receiving. This organization has been helping people in the Greenon Local School District since 1962, and it’s an efficient group. They know what they are doing.

As the volunteers explained, there is no need for an appointment. Those seeking assistance just need to arrive between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday afternoons to fill out the paperwork. (Unless it’s a Monday holiday, then an alternate date will be posted.) They will need to show proof that they do indeed live in the Greenon school district and of course an ID is required to make sure there are not duplications.

Distribution takes place during that time as well, and there are even nice folks with strong arms and carts willing to carry the groceries out to the vehicle.

They are also open on one Saturday a month for distribution of the senior commodity boxes they receive from Second Harvest for individuals over the age of 60 years. Pre-registration is needed for this.

During the year, there are many different collections of donated foods in addition to local churches and organizations collecting non-perishable food all year long.

And then sometimes individuals just show up with food to donate.

While I was there, a lady named Anna carried in a case of stove top stuffing and a case of instant mashed potatoes to donate.

Remembering times as a child that her family needed help, Anna drops off food numerous times a year.

“It’s so much fun,” she said. “I give back as someone gave to me.”

Community members, businesses and organizations are being sought by Enon Relief to donate all sizes of turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Those interested in donating are asked to call (937) 287-3778. Turkeys will be collected between 10 a.m. and noon on Nov. 22. Turkeys will be distributed the same day.

Meanwhile, across the street at Knob Prairie Church, 203 W. Main in Enon, applications were being filled out for Christmas assistance for families in need.

Two sign up days remain: between 2:30-5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Knob Prairie and between 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 8 at the Pantry.

All year, Enon Relief assists with food, limited financial aid and monthly food boxes for seniors. It is a great information resource for other agencies that help as well. And the organization is very grateful for community support.

The Enon Relief Facebook page explains it all and has all the dates, times and requirements. If the internet is not available, folks can call 937-864-5555 for information.

Please remember that there is need in all of our communities even when the government is working smoothly. If the shutdown stops, your support is still very much needed.