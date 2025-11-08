Column: Fighting frustrations with hope

The need is real.

One of the reasons I’m writing this series is to help those in western Clark County find the assistance that is out there. The other reason is to encourage the rest of us to energize our frustration in a positive way and put some extra items in the grocery cart this week to donate to a local pantry.

Last week, I sang the praises of Enon Emergency Relief. This week, we will take at look at what is available in Bethel Township, which includes Park Layne, Medway, Donnelsville, New Carlisle, the many rural residents between them and the Tecumseh School District.

The population of Bethel Township is around 18,000, which is considerably bigger than Mad River Township at almost 11,000.

Bethel Churches United, BCU, was formed in 1972 to combine the efforts of 10 different township churches and some organizations. Understanding that managing pantries in multiple locations duplicated work, BCU now saves a lot of energy in organization and management.

The Bethel United Food Pantry is situated next door to the First United Methodist Church on Main Street on the southern end of New Carlisle. It is on a side street at 226 S. Pike Street, which makes it much easier for parking, loading and unloading. This location is perfect since customers are asked to remain in their car and the pantry volunteer with paperwork will come out to meet them.

The pantry is open on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m. This week it is open an additional day on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for registration for Holiday assistance. No appointments are needed. Call when you arrive, (937) 845-1008.

Applicants need to bring names and birthdates of everyone in the home, as well as proof of living within Bethel Township. Identification is also required.

“Donations may be brought to the pantry during our service hours or mailed to BCU, Box 370, New Carlisle,” said Julie Fisher, a volunteer at Bethel United.

“Donations have been pretty good. The recent Mile of Food collection has been so very useful in this time of uncertainty,” she said. “Our community is small, but the support is great. We can use peanut butter, instant or regular oatmeal, tuna, chili beans.”

BCU is not the only pantry in Bethel Township.

“Seeds of Hope serves residents of Crystal Lakes, Medway and Park Layne- (roughly residents living south of Rt. 40)…” said Fisher. “Park Layne food pantry serves the same residential area... Seeds of Hope and BCU both are agencies registered with Second Harvest Food Bank, and we work together in different ways, but exist under different auspices.”

Seeds of Hope Pantry is located at Medway Church, 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd. (That is where the Drive In used to be.) Phone is (937) 849-1478, and hours are 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays. According to the Facebook Page, “each family is required to fill out a (federal and state funded food programs eligibility to take food home) as required by Second Harvest Food Bank.”

Park Layne Pantry, 1320 Styer Dr., is with the Park Layne United Brethren Church. It may be contacted at (937) 849-0611 or via email at foodpantryparklayne@gmail.com. Open 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. This is within walking distance of most of Park Layne and Crystal Lakes.

Those folks experiencing food insecurity for the first time will probably need to ask for instructions, but rest assured one of the friendly volunteers will get things going for you.

These pantries exist because of the neighborly love of our communities. The people of Mad River and Bethel Townships truly want to help their neighbors in difficult times. If we all contribute food or funds, we can work miracles in our home towns.