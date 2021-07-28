Clark County Fair holds drive-thru celebration for couples married over 50 years

Jenna Bluemlein, hands a couple gift bags through the car window for a Golden Anniversary Couple Tuesday at the Clark County Fair. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“We provided this option as a way to celebrate in a safe way,” Fagans said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic has changed the way we consider all of our activities, and we did not want to see something as special as the golden wedding (anniversary) go by without recognizing the couples that have accomplished this.”

People married 50 years or more drove their cars up to a tent at the fairgrounds Tuesday and were greeted with a sweet treat and other items from sponsors.

Over 400 people showed up to the drive-thru event.

This year’s longest married Clark County couple, Bob and Dolores Barker, celebrated 72 years of marriage on June 14.

Their first date was to the drive-in, and Dolores Barker said she “couldn’t keep her eyes off him!”

Dolores Barker, who with her husband didn’t attend Tuesday’s celebration, said the secret to staying married for their 72 years was always saying “I love you” at night and keeping Christ in their life.

Another couple, Kathy and Jim McFarland, will celebrate being married 56 years on Nov. 25. They have three kids and six grandkids.

Jim McFarland said there is no “secret” to long marriages except to simply just “get along.”

Woodrow Baxter, 97, and his wife Reva have been married 71 years this July. They grew up in the area going to Tecumseh High School, then called New Carlisle-Bethel Local Schools.

Reva Baxter jokingly said the secret to staying together was raising three boys, but her husband’s response was more serious.

“A lot of it is if you have a disagreement, and instead of arguing, you just walk away and wait until later on and everything will be OK,” Woodrow Baxter said.

John and Carole Shaffer, together for 59 years on March 31, said that deciding not to argue has helped their marriage stay strong. With four kids, they said having a strong marriage is just part of having a good influence on their children.

“We’ve tried to pass on our ability to get along with people to our children, and they’ve all been very successful and married well,” John Shaffer said.

Fagans said her staff received lots of feedback from couples who have said how much they appreciate being recognized in a safe way. She called Tuesday’s drive-thru a success, but said they plan to return to their usual lunch celebration.

“At United Senior Services, we are very aware that often as people age, they’re not as valued in our society as they were when they were younger,” Fagans said. “An event like this is an important to our community so that we can honor people for a wonderful achievement.”

