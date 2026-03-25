How to watch the Cincinnati Reds on TV, streaming

A lot of questions have been raised about where to watch Cincinnati Reds games if you aren’t inside Great American Ball Park this season.
The reason? The franchise moved away from FanDuel Sports Network.
The following is a list of ways to watch, as we know it right now, the day before Opening Day:
In market
• Reds.tv: The Reds will be broadcast by MLB on a new direct-to-consumer service called REDS.TV. This option eliminates the need for cable for in-market viewers. This service will costs fans $19.99/month or $99.99/season.
• Altafiber: Channel 24.
• Spectrum: Offered through a new “MLB Cincinnati Reds” channels 304 and 1304.
• DIRECTV: Channel 661.
• WXIX (Fox 19): Reds Opening Day and 9 other games will be available for free via an over-the-air antenna.
March 27 Opening Day: Reds vs San Francisco Giants at 4 p.m.
April 29: Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals at 6:30 p.m.
May 6: Reds vs Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m.
June 17: Reds vs Minnesota Twins at 7 p.m.
June 24: Reds vs New York Yankees at 7 p.m.
July 8: Reds vs Miami Marlins at 7 p.m.
July 29: Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m.
Aug. 12: Reds vs Philadelphia Phillies at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 2: Reds vs Toronto Blue Jays at 6:30 p.m.
Out of market
• MLB.TV: Most out-of-market games can be seen for $29.99/month through MLB and ESPN apps.
• MLB EXTRA INNINGS: Most out-of-market games can be seen for $149.99/season with cable or satellite services.
• Nationally televised: The Reds will also have nationally televised games on FOX, FS1, NBC, Peacock, and Apple TV.
About the Author