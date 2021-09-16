Record numbers of women left labor force in 2020

Businesses are struggling to find workers, and the lack of affordable, quality child care has become a big issue for them because of the impact it has on their workforce, according to a Dayton Daily New investigation that published this week.

“We know that with parents of very young children, children under age 5, they are really leaving the workforce in droves,” said Warren County Commissioner Shannon Jones, president and CEO of Groundwork Ohio. “(Others are) considering downshifting their career path because they have to take care of kids in this really volatile environment.”

Schools and many child care centers have now reopened but some centers take fewer kids and enrollment is down in the Dayton region.

And with the COVID-19 Delta variant surging, many schools have had to send kids and staff home because they are sick or need to quarantine after being exposed to the disease. Parents may not have the flexibility at work to stay home or to find child care for those days when children can’t go to school.

“It’s going to prolong this re-entry of women back into the workforce,” said Linda Smith, director of early childhood initiatives at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington D.C. think tank. “Child care options are one thing, but if there is concern over schools and putting their kids back in schools all of these things impact the workforce and businesses.”

