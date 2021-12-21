Premier Health, one of region’s largest employers, names new CEO

Riordan will be the first outside candidate hired to lead Premier Health since it was founded in 1995 when Miami Valley Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital (now closed) joined together.

After nearly 20 years of hospital executive leadership, he most recently has been on the board of directors for a large medical distribution and supply chain-management company, Owens & Minor based in Richmond, Virginia.

Riordan also recently became an adviser for consulting giant McKinsey & Company, for its health care systems and services practice.

He was CEO for Greenville Health System, which merged with Palmetto Health to form Prisma Health, the largest health system in South Carolina. He was co-CEO and director of Prisma and retired in June 2019.

Explore Ohio reports highest daily COVID case number of entire pandemic

Riordan’s experience also includes being president and CEO of the University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System from 2001 to 2006.

Premier Health reviewed dozens of candidates in a national search.

Anita Moore, chair of the Premier Health board of trustees, said they were “extremely impressed by Mike’s ability to bring creativity, flexibility, and analysis to bear in tackling and solving complex challenges, as well as his brand of servant leadership.”

“We believe he will complement Premier Health’s culture, with his proven track record of mentoring and developing talent, seeking input from frontline staff, and valuing diversity and inclusion,” Moore said. “Mike has developed systems positively impacting the teams with which he has worked. He also brings knowledge of creating and leading organizational vision and direction.”

Boosalis announced her retirement in August, after more than 35 years with the network. Boosalis started as a nurse and rose through leadership ranks to be named the CEO in 2016.

Riordan will take over during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Premier hospitals workers have been key frontline responders.

Premier Health is also a partner on several high profile redevelopments, one at the former fairgrounds and one at the former Good Samaritan site.

Riordan earned a Bachelor’s degree in liberal arts/English and a Master’s degree in education/psychology from Columbia University in New York, as well as a Master’s degree in health systems from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Additionally, he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Riordan and his wife, Susan, will relocate to the Dayton area from Greenville, South Carolina.

By the number: Premier Health 2020 statistics

2,430: Physicians

49: Specialties

13,188: Employees

55,813: Inpatient admissions

578,676: Outpatient visits

221,655: Emergency department visits

Source: Premier Health 2021 annual report