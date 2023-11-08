Pizza featuring Brussels sprouts? Two area restaurants offer seasonal pie.

Two restaurants in the region are offering seasonal pizzas featuring Brussels sprouts.

Station 1, an annual fan favorite in the Best of Springfield voting, launched its November pizza of the month and said: “This one may not be for everyone, but if you like Brussel sprouts and garlic, then it is definitely for you!”

The pizza features garlic olive oil, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, deep-fried garlic cloves, deep-fried Brussel sprouts and bacon, the is topped with toasted parmesan and Panko.

Also, a regional restaurant, Dewey’s Pizza, has launched its next seasonal pizza.

The Van Damme pizza features Brussels sprouts tossed in truffle oil, bacon, beer braised onions and parmesan cheese.

Dewey’s Pizza opened its first Dayton area location in 2004 at 131 Jasper St., just off of Brown Street. About 10 years later, the company opened a second location at Austin Landing, 3600 Rigby Rd., in Miami Twp.

The pizza chain was founded in Cincinnati in 1998. The restaurant’s menu features gourmet style pizzas, calzones and salads.

The Van Damme pizza is available now through Dec. 12 at all 25 of the chain’s pizza restaurants. Both Dayton area locations are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.deweyspizza.com.