PHOTOS: Dayton region businesses grapple with inflation, staffing, supply chain

Companies across the Dayton region are dealing with economic challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inflation, a shortage of workers and supply chain issues are all challenging companies.
“Talking to my customers I see help wanted signs all day every day. The majority of my customers are at capacity,” said Chuck Dryer, territory manager at Industrial Tube and Steel Corp. of West Chester Twp. in Butler County. “The help wanted signs are fading because they’ve been out in the sun long.”
He said customers he talks to say they’ve sometimes had to turn down work because they don’t have staff to do it.
Supply chain is also a moving target, as are volatile steel prices, Dryer said.
But he is seeing glimmers of hope with lead times and pricing coming down.
“I think its still going to be a slow crawl for a while,” Dryer said.
