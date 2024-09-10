Ohio’s real estate division offers new guide on how to file complaints

The guide, which is available at com.ohio.gov/RealEstateComplaintGuide, emphasizes that complaints should be submitted to REPL for review and action.

“When lodging a complaint, consumers are encouraged to complete a form, provide relevant transaction documents, be prepared to testify if necessary, and have the option to engage in mediation,” according to REPL. “If violations are confirmed, disciplinary measures such as license suspension, fines, public reprimands, or further education requirements may be imposed to uphold regulatory standards.”

The guide also emphasizes:

The enforcement section of the Division thoroughly investigates complaints submitted by the public.

Individuals or companies under the Division’s jurisdiction are subject to investigation for potential violations of real estate license law.

Consumers can verify the status of real estate licensees through the Department’s website or by direct communication with the Division.

When lodging a complaint, consumers are encouraged to complete a form, provide relevant transaction documents, be prepared to testify if necessary, and have the option to engage in mediation.

Complaints should be submitted to the Ohio Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing for review and action.

If violations are confirmed, disciplinary measures such as license suspension, fines, public reprimands, or further education requirements may be imposed to uphold regulatory standards.

REPL said it received 480 real estate complaints in 2023, which included allegations of violations related to advertising, unauthorized access and property management.

The Division receives many complaints from agents related to advertising, but also receives complaints from consumers, such as unauthorized access and property management, spokesman Brandon Klein told this news outlet.

“The guide was developed to help ensure Ohioans are aware of and familiar with the role the Division plays in this process should they have any concerns regarding their experiences.”

Advertising is by far the most common complaint REPL receives and are usually agents filing complaints against other agents, Klein said. The most common advertising complaint involves allegations that the agent’s name is more prominent than their broker’s name, he said.

“Transparency and accountability within the real estate industry is paramount to ensuring consumer protection, especially given the fact these are among the largest purchases someone will ever make,” REPL Superintendent Daphne Hawk said in a statement. “This new guide is designed to connect Ohioans with the necessary resources they need to more easily and effectively share real estate-related concerns with us, which is key to ensuring we uphold the integrity of our licensing standards.”

For instructions and additional information on filing a real estate complaint in Ohio, visit www.tinyurl.com/REPLohio.