Kettering Health announces retirement of CEO Fred Manchur

In a statement, the health system said the Kettering Health Board will use the next few weeks to identify a qualified executive search firm to lead a national search for its next CEO. Attracting the right candidate to take Manchur’s place will require a process of several months, the health network said. The board will also be working to identify an interim CEO in the near future due to the length of the expected candidate search, as well as due to Manchur taking a leave of absence in advance of his retirement.

Manchur’s healthcare career has spanned more than four decades, including 21 years of service to Kettering Health.