Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway launches Barstool Sportsbook

“This has really been a long time coming,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, on Monday at the racino.

Kershner spoke positively about this venture opening at Hollywood Gaming, saying it would be keep money spent locally and allow for more jobs to open at the racino.

Kershner also thanked the state legislature as the opening of the Barstool Sportsbook was allowed due to a change in Ohio law that went into effect Sunday following the new year. The new Ohio law allows betting on sports by anyone at least 21 years old. Players can bet on professional sports, college sports and esports, including auto racing and golf; but betting on horse races remains confined to established pari-mutuel betting at racetracks.

“It’s an exciting day here in the Dayton area,” Kershner said.

The state estimates that regulated sports betting will be a $1 billion industry in Ohio in its first year or so of operation, growing to $3.35 billion within a few years. Since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling four years ago cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports gambling, Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports, according to the Associated Press.

Hollywood Gaming’s Barstool Sportsbook officially opened early Jan. 1, and Kelley said the opening day revealed the local interest in the market of sports betting.

“We’re happy to be able to have that business opportunity here and keep it in Dayton and keep it in Ohio,” Kelley said.

Customers can visit Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway to place bets at the racino, or they can also download the app. For more information, visit https://www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com/gaming/sportsbook.

Officials at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway also noted there is help for individuals who may feel they have gambling disorder. The gambling helpline is available 24/7 at 800-589-9966, or at www.Beforeyoubet.org. For information on the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, go to www.pgnohio.org.