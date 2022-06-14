Financial foresight could equal a million dollars when you retire

“Financial foresight is the gift that keeps giving,” the report said.

Retirees who reporting having a high quality of life are more likely to have taken several specific actions, including having retirement accounts, reducing debt, investing assets and working with a financial advisor, according to the report.

The report also found that concerns related to financial issues dominated a survey of U.S. retirees and pre-retirees aged 45 and over. Asked to list three things they worried about the most, 49% said physical health, 34% the cost of health care/long-term care, and 32% each for unexpected expenses and economic conditions, according to the survey released in May. Twenty-six percent are afraid they’ll outlive their savings.

A majority of those surveyed anticipate continuing to do some level of work after retirement, although 41% said the ideal approach is to never work for pay again.

“We expect these trends to continue and possibly grow,” the report said.

