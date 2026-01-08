Crumbl to open in Springfield later this year

“Besides getting to test all the cookies and desserts, owning Crumbl stores has afforded us more time to spend with family and also more opportunities to serve in our community,” Germany said.

Germany said Danielle Kuehnle at Oberer Reality Service helped them find the location for this fourth store.

“We were drawn to the area because of the surrounding stores, and we felt like this would be an area frequented by many families,” he said.

The couple opened three other Crumbl stores in February 2022 at 1530 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp., in September 2023 at 6310 Gender Road in Canal Winchester, and in March 2024 in 1849 W. Main St. in Troy.

When this news outlet first reported the new stores coming to the areas, Germany previously said the Washington Twp. location is in the top 10% of all Crumbl stores in the U.S., but he doesn’t know the updated stats of all stores now.

Germany said there are no plans to open additional stores at this time.

Germany and his wife also recently filmed an episode about their journey with Crumbl on the Daymon John’s Next Level CEO, with the episode to air around the time the Springfield store opens.

A date has not been set yet to open the Springfield store, but Germany said they are finishing up the permitting process and hope to open by the end of March. A grand opening will be held at a later time.

Germany said he’s looking to hire 20 to 25 people for positions of bakers, manager and crew. Those interested can apply at oh.springfield@crumbl.com.