springfield-news-sun logo
X

Consumers: 5 things to know about solar energy for your home

Business
By
8 minutes ago

Installing a solar energy system on your home can bring down your cost to heat and light your home and help the environment.

Before spending what can be tens of thousands of dollars on solar power for your home here are some things to know.

1. The Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission websites both have information to assist consumers in making a decision on residential solar power.

Explore‘I got duped’: Local man among hundreds of Ohioans filing complaints against defunct solar company

2. Before deciding on a system you need to determine your energy needs and this U.S. Dept. of Energy customizable calculator can help with that.

3. Most residential solar panels are installed on roofs so if your roof needs repaired do that first as it can be costly to have the panels removed and reinstalled.

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

4. Many of the BBB consumer tips for finding a reliable and trustworthy contractor also apply to finding a good solar energy systems company.

5. The federal tax credit for installing residential solar energy systems was increased and extended in the federal Inflation Reduction Act approved this year.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreOther stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreJulia Reichert, Academy Award-winning Yellow Springs filmmaker, dies at 76
ExploreVance’s U.S. Senate win continues Republican control of one of Ohio’s senate seats
ExploreCollege degree pays off with higher wages in Ohio but disparities remain for Black people and women
ExplorePHOTOS: Dayton region construction, renovation, roadwork and yes, flying cars

In Other News
1
‘I got duped’: Local man among hundreds of Ohioans filing complaints...
2
Kettering Health aiming for smooth transition of leadership as...
3
Local hospitals recognized as ‘high performing’ in maternity care, per...
4
Honda to make hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Ohio small-scale...
5
Ohio holiday spending expected to increase 3.4%

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top