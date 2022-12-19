Consumers: 5 things to know about solar energy for your home

Installing a solar energy system on your home can bring down your cost to heat and light your home and help the environment.
Before spending what can be tens of thousands of dollars on solar power for your home here are some things to know.
1. The Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission websites both have information to assist consumers in making a decision on residential solar power.
2. Before deciding on a system you need to determine your energy needs and this U.S. Dept. of Energy customizable calculator can help with that.
3. Most residential solar panels are installed on roofs so if your roof needs repaired do that first as it can be costly to have the panels removed and reinstalled.
4. Many of the BBB consumer tips for finding a reliable and trustworthy contractor also apply to finding a good solar energy systems company.
5. The federal tax credit for installing residential solar energy systems was increased and extended in the federal Inflation Reduction Act approved this year.
