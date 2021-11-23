springfield-news-sun logo
5 things to know about Ohio’s infrastructure report card

The new $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring billions of dollars to the state of Ohio and its communities.

Business
By , Dayton Daily News
28 minutes ago

1, Ohio’s infrastructure got a better grade than the national score in nine of 16 categories from American Society of Civil Engineers 2021 Report Card but matched the overall average with a C-.

2. The national report card grades 17 categories: aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, hazardous waste, inland waterways, levees, parks, ports, rail, roads, schools, solid waste, storm water, transit and wastewater infrastructure. Ohio’s report card includes all except aviation.

2021 Infrastructure Report Card - American Society of Civil Engineers  
TypeNational gradeOhio grade
AviationD+n/a
BridgesCC+
DamsDC-
Drinking waterC-D+
EnergyC-C
Hazardous wasteD+D+
Inland waterwaysD+D+
LeveesDD
ParksD+C-
PortsB-C
RailBB
RoadsDD
SchoolsD+C+
Solid WasteC+B-
Storm waterDD+
TransitD-D
WastewaterD+C-
Overall AverageC-C-
*Ohio report card did not include aviation  
Source: American Society of Civil Engineers 

3. Seven categories in Ohio and 11 nationally were in the D-range, which means they are in poor and at risk condition.

4. None of the infrastructure categories in Ohio or the U.S. got better than a B, meaning good condition.

5. Ohio did worse than the national grade in two categories — drinking water infrastructure, which received a D+, and ports, which got a C.

