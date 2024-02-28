BreakingNews
Clark County: Public asked to avoid Ohio 41 due to storm debris, downed power lines

5 seasonal ice cream shops opening Friday in region

Business
By
18 minutes ago
X

Five ice cream shops in the Dayton area are reopening for the season on Friday, March 1. One Springfield location already reopened.

From Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream in Troy to Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Kettering, here’s a list of ice cream shops that have opened and are planning to open this season:

🍦 Hershey Ice Cream Springfield

Location: 1538 Moorefield Road in Springfield

Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 13

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 K&W Drive-In

Location: 450 S. Main St. in Springboro

Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 23

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

ExploreChick-fil-A in Beavercreek to close for renovations; develops new mobile drive-thru

🍦 The Dairy Station

Location: 704 N. Detroit St. in Xenia

Status: Opens for the season on March 1

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream

Location: 100 W. Market St. in Troy

Status: Opens for the season on March 1

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Jet Freeze

Location: 4014 E. Patterson Road in Beavercreek

Status: Opens for the season on March 1

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Location: 3371 E. Stroop Road in Kettering

Status: Officially opens for the season on March 1 (held an opening weekend Feb. 23-25)

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 What’s The Scoop?

Location: 230 Market St. in Brookville

Status: Opens for the season on March 1

For more information, Visit the shop’s Facebook page

ExploreOutback Steakhouse announces opening date for Centerville restaurant amid closures

🍦 Dairy Shed

Location: 55 Bellbrook Plaza in Bellbrook

Status: To be announced in March

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Goldies Flavored Soft Serve

Location: 9352 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville

Status: To be announced

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard

Location: 322 Union Blvd. Suite A in Englewood

Status: To be announced

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

🍦 Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli

Location: 3709 St. Paris Pike in Springfield

Status: To be announced

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

ExploreCan you ‘spring break’ in the Miami Valley? Cool Airbnb rentals, museums and more to check out

🍦 The Sweet Retreat

Location: 2613 S. Smithville Road in Dayton

Status: To be announced

For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page

If you would like your ice cream shop added to the list, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Macy’s to close 150 unproductive stores
2
State ranks area nursing homes, long-term care facilities in resident...
3
US sues to block merger of Kroger and Albertsons, says it could push...
4
Cybercriminals were busy in 2023 as data breaches reached new U.S...
5
WORTH THE DRIVE: Area craft beer arcade blends drinks with games of old

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top