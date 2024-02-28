5 seasonal ice cream shops opening Friday in region

Five ice cream shops in the Dayton area are reopening for the season on Friday, March 1. One Springfield location already reopened.
From Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream in Troy to Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Kettering, here’s a list of ice cream shops that have opened and are planning to open this season:
🍦 Hershey Ice Cream Springfield
Location: 1538 Moorefield Road in Springfield
Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 13
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 K&W Drive-In
Location: 450 S. Main St. in Springboro
Status: Opened for the season on Feb. 23
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 The Dairy Station
Location: 704 N. Detroit St. in Xenia
Status: Opens for the season on March 1
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 Ducky’s Snowballs & Ice Cream
Location: 100 W. Market St. in Troy
Status: Opens for the season on March 1
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 Jet Freeze
Location: 4014 E. Patterson Road in Beavercreek
Status: Opens for the season on March 1
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Location: 3371 E. Stroop Road in Kettering
Status: Officially opens for the season on March 1 (held an opening weekend Feb. 23-25)
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 What’s The Scoop?
Location: 230 Market St. in Brookville
Status: Opens for the season on March 1
For more information, Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 Dairy Shed
Location: 55 Bellbrook Plaza in Bellbrook
Status: To be announced in March
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 Goldies Flavored Soft Serve
Location: 9352 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville
Status: To be announced
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard
Location: 322 Union Blvd. Suite A in Englewood
Status: To be announced
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 Kone Korner Ice Cream & Deli
Location: 3709 St. Paris Pike in Springfield
Status: To be announced
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
🍦 The Sweet Retreat
Location: 2613 S. Smithville Road in Dayton
Status: To be announced
For more information: Visit the shop’s Facebook page
If you would like your ice cream shop added to the list, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.
About the Author