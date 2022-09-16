WORTH THE DRIVE: ‘Banksyland’ exhibition in Columbus spotlights elusive artist’s activism

Combined Shape Caption “Banksyland,” an international touring exhibition chronicling the work of elusive British artist Banksy," will be presented Sept. 16-18 in Columbus. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption “Banksyland,” an international touring exhibition chronicling the work of elusive British artist Banksy," will be presented Sept. 16-18 in Columbus. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Whether conjuring innocence and hope in “Girl with Balloon” or releasing political viewpoints in the policeman-themed “Flying Copper,” Banksy’s imaginative imprint is fundamentally thought-provoking. A product of Bristol, England’s graffiti and street art scene of the 1990s, Banksy is cynical, charming and controversial, making him a pop culture icon appealing to the masses.

“This exhibit is like a beehive sometimes,” Reyes explained. “I watch strangers talk, cry or be moved to action. I watch others get angry and want to make sure this planet is more inhabitable for our children. Banksy speaks to all of this in his true, punk rock, sarcastic, dark and humorous way. There are pieces that everyone can relate to including some that can be (considered) a wake-up call.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Banksyland”

Where: Municipal Light Plant building, 589 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

When: Sept. 16-18; 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: $22-$59; Limited ticket availability.

More info: banksyland.com