Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film to stream in December with extra songs

Updated 5 minutes ago
Attention Swifties! Taylor Swift’s hit concert movie “The Eras Tour” will be available to rent or buy on streaming services beginning on the pop superstar’s birthday, Dec. 13.

The release will include three songs cut from the film: “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live.”

“Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!,” Swift wrote on X/Twitter. “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

The film, released Oct. 13, has grossed over $200 million globally.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

