Popular large holiday craft show moves to new location

Our team has been working tirelessly to secure a new venue for the 2024 and 2025 shows, until the venue reopens its doors in 2026.

The Cincinnati Holiday Market Team is so excited to announce that our 2024 show will be held at the Sharonville Convention Center, November 8-10!

Located just 16 miles from downtown, and only 20 minutes from the Duke Energy Convention Center, the Sharonville Convention Center is located at 11355 Chester Rd, Sharonville, OH 45246.

The venue boasts free parking, state-of-the-art amenities and is wheelchair accessible.

Hours for the 2024 Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10.

The event has been a giant draw to the Duke Energy Center and features hundreds of local craft makers and vendors selling holiday-themed wares, food and more.

According to our news partner WCPO-9, there will be big changes at the Duke Energy Center. Renderings from developer 3CDC show a complete transformation of the exterior with giant walls of windows and a modern look.

“We’ve always been hesitant to call it a renovation. It’s a complete reinvention of the way this whole corner, the southwest corner of downtown looks like,” Julie Calvert, the president and CEO of Visit Cincy, said in January.

Work on the center is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

What: Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market

Where: Sharonville Convention Center, 1135 Chester Road, Sharonville

When: Nov. 8-10, 2024

Cost: $14 at the door, $12 online in advance; ages 12 and younger are free

More: Visit cincinnatiholidaymarket.com for information on early bird and VIP admission.