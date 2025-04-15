Picky eaters? Parents should offer variety of foods to help kids eat healthy

You are the most important influence on the children in your life. You can do many things to help your children develop healthy eating habits for life. Offering a variety of foods helps kids get the nutrients they need from every food group. They will also be more likely to try new foods and to like more foods. When children develop a taste for many types of foods, it is easier to plan family meals. Cook together, eat together, talk together, and make mealtime a family time!

Show by example. Eat vegetables, fruits, and whole grains with meals or as snacks. Let your child see that you like to munch on raw vegetables. Make individual baggies of cut up vegetables and store in the refrigerator for quick healthy snacking. Let your child help you pick out produce at the grocery store. They will probably be more willing to try different fruits and vegetables. Go food shopping together. Grocery shopping can teach your child about food and nutrition. Discuss where vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy, and protein foods come from. Let your children make healthy choices. Visit a farm or local farmer’s market. Get creative in the kitchen. Cut food into fun and easy shapes with cookie cutters. Name a food your child helps make, like “Malik’s Banana Bread” or “Shelby’s Fruit Salad” or let your kids name the recipes they like with fun new names. Offer the same foods for everyone. Stop being a “short-order-cook” by making different dishes to please children. It is easier to plan family meals when everyone eats the same foods. Reward with attention, not food. Show your love with hugs and kisses. Comfort with hugs and talks. Choose not to offer sweets as rewards. It lets your child think sweets or dessert foods are better than other foods. When meals are not eaten, kids do not get “extras” — such as candy or cookies — as replacement foods. Focus on each other at the table. Talk about fun and happy things at mealtime. Turn off the television. Take phone calls later. Try to make meals a stress-free time. Listen to your child. If your child says he or she is hungry, offer a small, healthy snack — even if is not a scheduled time to eat. Offer choices. Ask “Which would you like for dinner: broccoli or cauliflower?” instead of “Do you want broccoli for dinner?” Limit screen time. Allow no more than two hours a day of screen time like TV, iPads, and computer games. Get up and move during commercials to get some physical activity. Encourage physical activity. Make physical activity fun for the whole family. Involve your children in the planning. Walk, run, and play with your child instead of sitting on the sidelines. Set an example by being physically active and using safety gear, like bike helmets. Be a healthy food role model. Try new foods yourself. Describe its taste, texture, and smell. We call this “mindful eating.” Offer one new food at a time. Serve something your child likes along with the new food. Offer new foods at the beginning of a meal when your child is hungry. Avoid lecturing or forcing your child to eat.