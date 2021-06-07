JUST IN: Train, John Fogerty heading to Rose Music Center this summer

Train, along with special guest Vertical Horizon, will perform at the Huber Heights venue Thursday, August 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $23.50 to $113, though the prices of the tickets may increase based upon demand and Ticketmaster fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. on The Rose Music Center’s website.

John Fogerty, lead vocalist and creative force behind Creedence Clearwater Revival, will take the stage Friday, July 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this performance also range from $23.50 to $113 and the prices might fluctuate as demand increases. Tickets also go on sale Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting the venue’s website.