Documentary commemorating D-Day to premiere at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Joe Anderson, producer of "Into Flight Once More," owner of The Spirit of Benovia (one of the planes in the documentary), and co-founder of Benovia Winery. CONTRIBUTED

21 hours ago

The premiere of “Into Flight Once More,” a documentary narrated by Academy Award nominee Gary Sinise concerning World War II, will be held Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Directed by Adrienne Hall, the film chronicles the journey of a squadron of fully restored WWII-era airplanes that went across the Atlantic Ocean in 2019 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Omaha Beach as seen in "Into Flight Once More," which will be screened June 4 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

As the 78th anniversary of D-Day approaches, a celebration is being planned at the National Museum that includes the WWII Traveling Memorial, a flyover and tours of the historic planes. On June 6, 1944, Allied forces stormed several breaches in the Normandy region of France, a turning point in World War II which led to the liberation of Western Europe from the Nazis.

HOW TO GO

What: “Into Flight Once More”

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

When: Saturday, June 4; VIP reception: 5:30 p.m.; Film premiere: 7 p.m.

Cost: $100 per person for VIP reception and film premiere; $20 per person for film premiere only

Tickets: Call 937-255-3286 or visit www.afmuseum.com/livinghistory.

More information: www.intoflightoncemore.com.

"Into Flight Once More" will be screened June 4 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

