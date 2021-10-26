Chappelle sets conditions on meeting with transgender community

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle is denying claims that he declined to speak with Netflix’s transgender employees regarding remarks he made in the aforementioned special. Aware of the controversy, he says any meeting that happens must be held with participants watching his special in full.

“I am not bending to anyone’s demands,” Chappelle said in a Instagram post on Oct. 25. “And if you want to meet with me, I am more than willing to, but I have some conditions. First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing, and thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”