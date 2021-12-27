4 last-minute, family-friendly New Year’s Eve activities

While closed, Scene 75 underwent major renovations that included the addition of an indoor roller coaster, double-decker Grand Carousel, black light mini-golf and much more.

While the kids try their luck at arcade games and let loose in the bouncy houses, parents can enjoy a full-service bar, bowling and more.

Scene 75 will be open New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. till 11 p.m. For more details and admission information, visit scene75.com.

Caption Scene75, closed since May 2019, plans to reopen later this month. The indoor entertainment center on Poe Avenue in Vandalia was heavily damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes. The newly refurbished center has added a two-story carousel, a spin roller coaster, an indoor 18-hole mini golf course and a banquet center. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Caption Scene75, closed since May 2019, plans to reopen later this month. The indoor entertainment center on Poe Avenue in Vandalia was heavily damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes. The newly refurbished center has added a two-story carousel, a spin roller coaster, an indoor 18-hole mini golf course and a banquet center. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

2. Skate into 2022 at RiverScape

The region’s largest outdoor ice rink located in the heart of downtown Dayton on the scenic Miami River riverfront, the RiverScape MetroPark Ice Rink is a New Year’s Eve activity that will get the whole family energized and moving.

No reservations are necessary, and with special reduced admission opportunities, ice skating can also be a more affordable option.

The Riverscape Ice Rink has special hours on New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit metroparks.org/ice-rink/.

Caption Fun for the entire family at the MetroParks Ice Rink - Contributed Caption Fun for the entire family at the MetroParks Ice Rink - Contributed

3. Ring in 2022 at Kings Island

For an excitement filled day into the evening, head to the New Year’s Eve celebration at Kings Island’s WinterFest. There are a number of kid-friendly events taking place throughout the day, and Dec. 31 is the last day to catch the WinterFest action.

Kings Island’s holiday celebration features a series of enchanting winter wonderlands, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower turned into a magical Christmas tree and more than five million lights. Carriage rides, holiday games, cookie decorating and more will bring even more magic to the popular amusement park.

A few popular rides, like Mystic Timbers, Flight of Cheer, Kings Mills Antique Autos, Grand Carousel and Zephyr, will also be open to the public during WinterFest.

For more information and pricing details, visit visitkingsisland.com/events/winterfest.

Caption Winterfest at Kings Island amusement park. Credit: Kings Island Caption Winterfest at Kings Island amusement park. Credit: Kings Island Credit: Kings Island

4. Spend NYE catching the last of holiday lights

New Years Eve is the last day for many dazzling holiday lights displays across the Miami Valley. Some displays happening Friday are even drive-through, so the whole family can pile in the car and take-in the lights before midnight strikes.

Here are 4 displays running through New Year’s Eve:

Whispering Christmas in Eaton:

Caption Fort St. Clair Whispering Christmas drive-thru holiday light display is open 6-10 p.m. nightly through December 31. Fort St. Clair Park is located at 135 Camden Road in Eaton in Preble County. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Fort St. Clair Whispering Christmas drive-thru holiday light display is open 6-10 p.m. nightly through December 31. Fort St. Clair Park is located at 135 Camden Road in Eaton in Preble County. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Hours: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Fort St. Clair State Park, 135 Camden Road, Eaton

Cost: $5 per car

More info: Facebook

Light Up Middletown

Caption Light Up Middletown drive-thru holiday light display is open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly at Smith Park in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Light Up Middletown drive-thru holiday light display is open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly at Smith Park in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Hours: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. in Middletown

Cost: Cash donations accepted.

More info: www.lightupmiddletown.org

Holiday Lights on the Hill in Hamilton

Caption Holiday Lights on the Hill in Hamilton Credit: Staff photo by Nick Graham Caption Holiday Lights on the Hill in Hamilton Credit: Staff photo by Nick Graham Credit: Staff photo by Nick Graham

Hours: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

Cost: Monday through Thursday, $20 per carload; Friday through Sunday $25 per carload. Admission for Pyramid Hill members presenting a current membership card is $15 every day.

More info: (513) 863-8336 | journeyborealis.com

PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo

Caption Thousands from all around the Tri-State visited the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for its annual PNC Festival of Lights. Credit: Staff photo by Kareem Elgazzar Caption Thousands from all around the Tri-State visited the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden for its annual PNC Festival of Lights. Credit: Staff photo by Kareem Elgazzar Credit: Staff photo by Kareem Elgazzar

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati

Cost: Included in zoo admission, which varies for dates and times.

More info: cincinnatizoo.org/events/festival-of-lights