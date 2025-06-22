Water safety tips for families swimming this summer

Whether you’re heading to the neighborhood pool, your backyard oasis, or the local lake, these guidelines can help keep your family safe and confident around water.

Adult supervision

Stay within an arm’s reach of little ones and always designate a responsible water watcher to keep an eye on swimmers.

Physical barriers

Pools should have a fence, a self-latching gate that locks, and a door alarm to prevent unsupervised water access. Inside the house, keep bathroom doors closed, toilet lids latched, and buckets of water empty.

Swim lessons

Lessons help children develop swimming skills, understand safe boundaries, and gain confidence in the water.

Pool rules

Set and follow clear pool rules: No running or roughhousing near water. Know the depth of the pool and only dive where it’s safe. Always put toys away after swimming so small children aren’t tempted to reach for them and fall in.

Life jackets

U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets should be worn appropriately around open water, such as lakes and oceans. Floaties, tubes, and inflatable rings are toys, not life-saving devices.

CPR and first aid training

Caregivers of all ages should be CPR certified and trained in first aid. Also, keep a phone close by in case of an emergency.

Extra summer safety tips:

Dress your kids in brightly colored swimsuits to make them easier to spot in the pool.

Always reapply sunscreen.

Stay hydrated.

Stay alert. Most accidents happen when we feel the most relaxed.

Be safe, and have a wonderful summer.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.