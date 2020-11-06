VETERANS DAY SPECIALS: Which local restaurants are offering free meals or deals?

On Veterans Day, active duty military and veterans with valid ID can enjoy a free meal from a special Applebee’s menu on Veterans Day. Veterans can get a complimentary, full-size entrée from an exclusive menu created just for them. And when dining at Applebee’s on Nov. 11, these special guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within three weeks.

Multiple locations across Miami Valley: website

McDonald’s

On Veteran’s Day only, participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio will offer a free meal to veterans with a valid ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwich, drink and a side.

Locations: Across the Miami Valley

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

With a valid ID, Carrabba’s offers 10% off year-round to all service members, veterans and first responders.

Location: 900 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is honoring and thanking veterans for all they do by offering a Heroes Discount — 10% off to all service members, veterans and first responders’ checks all day, year-round with show of valid ID.

Location: 2818 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

Bibibop

The Columbus-based restaurant chain that has two Dayton-area locations is offering a free bowl to veterans and active military members on Nov. 11. The offer is only valid in-stores.

Locations: 1200 Brown Street, Dayton and 5225 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

Bob Evans

On Veterans Day, Bob Evans restaurants will offer a special menu of seven homestyle favorites available free to veterans and active duty military. As with many other offers, this is available for dine-in only, beverage not included. Veterans and active-duty military can simply show proof of military service.

Locations: Two dozen restaurants throughout the Miami Valley

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all past and present armed services members on Veterans Day Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout. Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

Multiple locations across the Miami Valley: website

Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts)

Veterans and active-duty military can get one free doughnut of their choice on Nov. 11, no purchase necessary, at Dunkin’ locations. The offer is available in-store only, and is not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Multiple locations across the Miami Valley: websites

IKEA West Chester

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Nov. 12, IKEA West Chester will offer free meals to veterans in honor of Veterans Day. The offer will include one entrée in the IKEA Restaurant with a valid military ID.

Location: 9500 IKEA Way, West Chester

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s will offer a free Spaghetti with meat or marinara to military service members on both Nov. 10 and 11, when they show their U.S. military ID, discharge card, or uniform.

Multiple locations across the Miami Valley: website

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s will offer veterans and current military personnel a free combo meal card on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary to obtain a combo meal card. The card may be redeemed through Nov. 30, 2021.

Location: 5501 Wilmington Pike, Centerville

Frisch’s Big Boy

All veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal, up to $10, all day on Thursday, Nov. 11. Guests are asked to bring a military ID to enjoy their free meal, up to $10, at participating locations. The offer is available for dine-in, drive-thru and carryout.

Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley: website

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Locations: 6611 Miller Lane, Dayton

Red Lobster

Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from a select dine-in menu to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Nov. 11.

Multiple Dayton area locations: website

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones restaurants will treat active duty and retired military members to a free entrée on Veteran’s Day Nov. 11. The offer is valid on dine-in and call-in orders only. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent military discount every day with valid ID, including Thanksgiving.

Veterans can choose from three different meals including:

- 8 piece boneless wings with fries, baked beans, roasted corn or coleslaw

- Pulled pork sammie with fries, baked beans, roasted corn or coleslaw

- 4 whole wings with fries, baked beans, roasted corn or coleslaw

Locations: Miller Lane in Butler Twp. and in West Chester Township

White Castle

White Castle is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free Combo Meal, #1 through #6 or Breakfast Combo Meal, to all veterans and active duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant. The special offer is valid on Thursday, Nov. 11.

“Both past and current members of the U.S. military have put their lives on the line to protect us and the freedoms we all hold dear,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Offering a complimentary meal is a small but very genuine token of our appreciation for the sacrifices they’ve made on behalf of our country.”

-Multiple Dayton area locations: website

We will be updating this story as we receive information about Veterans Day deals.