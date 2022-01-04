Winter Wedding Expo and Fashion Show this weekend

Billed as Dayton’s largest wedding planning event, the expo and fashion show supplies over 100 wedding professionals ready to guide couples through discussions of photographers, videographers, caterers, florists, reception sites, gowns, wedding cakes, invitations, honeymoons, hair and more.

In fact, engaged couples who attend will receive the following: a list of all the participating wedding vendors by category, free admission to the fashion show, free samples from caterers and cake vendors, a free tote bag, a chance to win a 7-night dream vacation package and more.