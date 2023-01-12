Jurassic Quest returns to Dayton Convention Center this weekend

Jurassic Quest’s life-like dinosaurs, which organizers tout as some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, will be the main attraction. The event will also include live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little children, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, “The Quest” self-led scavenger hunt style adventure, and more.

As you walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, you’ll also be treated to the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.