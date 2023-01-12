Jurassic Quest returns to Dayton Convention Center this weekend

Jurassic Quest, a family-friendly dinosaur adventure, returns to the Dayton Convention Center Feb. 3-5.
Jurassic Quest’s life-like dinosaurs, which organizers tout as some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, will be the main attraction. The event will also include live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little children, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, “The Quest” self-led scavenger hunt style adventure, and more.
As you walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, you’ll also be treated to the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.
HOW TO GO
What: Jurassic Quest
Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E Fifth St., Dayton
When: Feb. 3-5; 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Cost: Kids Unlimited Tickets ($36) includes admission, plus unlimited access to stationery and walking dinosaur rides, fossil dig, and dinosaur themed inflatable attractions. (Note: maximum weight for rides is 140lbs.)
Kids Standard Admission ($22) includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site. Free entry for children under 2.
Adult Standard Admission: $22
Senior Standard Admission: $19
Tickets or more info: Website
