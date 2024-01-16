Jewel and Melissa Etheridge will join forces at Rose this summer

Grammy winners Jewel and Melissa Etheridge are heading out on tour this summer and will stop at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Jewel is slated to perform songs from her latest studio album, “Freewheelin’ Woman,” as well as fan favorites from her catalog, including her multi-platinum debut album, “Pieces of You.”
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Etheridge, an Academy Award winner who also appeared in concert on Broadway last season, is known for massive hits such as “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” In September 2023 she notably released her memoir, “Talking to My Angels,” which debuted at No. 9 on the New York Times Best Seller List.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are priced at $54.50-$91.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.
For more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.
