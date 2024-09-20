Fall things to do: A guide to places in Southwest Ohio celebrating the season

The 28th Annual Wool Gathering this weekend kicks off Young’s Dairy’s fall festivities with shearing demonstrations, wool spinning, weaving and more than 100 vendors. But it’s just the beginning of fall fun at Young’s.

Guests who purchase a “Moo-It-All” wristband can select a pumpkin from the Pick-Your-Own Pumpkin patch, navigate the twists and turns of Cowvin’s Corny Maze & Playland, and enjoy a two-dip waffle cone with a homemade ice cream of their choosing – cinnamon and pumpkin are seasonal favorites.

New this year at Young’s Dairy is Cowtherine’s Carousel, a one-of-a-kind carousel complete with Jersey cows, farm animals and 21 unique horses each representing an ice cream flavor. The popular new addition will likely welcome its 100,000th rider in early October.

“We’ve been so happy with how it’s been received,” Young said. “All ages have really enjoyed it, we even have a wheelchair ramp, so everybody has the opportunity to ride and make memories.”

Families who want to create their own seasonal memories don’t have to look very far to find the perfect spot for a day of fall fun with many local farms offering a full slate of activities and plenty of tasty seasonal treats to enjoy.

FAMILY FUN

Brown’s Family Farm Market

Where: 11620 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

Details: Fall Family Fun Weekends are underway at the family-owned farm with free and inexpensive activities for all ages. Explore the play village, meander through the corn maze or straw maze or brave the slide tower. Enjoy a hayride, pick the perfect and stop in the Farm Market to take home a tasty fall treat.

Info: Visit brownsfarmmarket.com or call 513-738-0404

Brumbaugh Fruit and Fun Farm

Where: 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road, Arcanum

Details: From Monster Mountain to the Kiddie Korn Maze, fun is in full swing at the farm. Take a trip on the Pumpkin Express and take home a pumpkin. Stop in the Farmer’s Daughter Bakery for an apple fritter, dumpling or pie.

Info: Visit brumbaughfruitfarm.com or call 937-692-8084

Burwinkel Farms

Where: 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross

Details: Hayrides, corn mazes, a pumpkin patch and picture-perfect sunflower fields are just part of the fun at the Burwinkel Farms Fall Festival. Families can enjoy a full day of fun for including a Halloween scavenger hunt and scarecrow search.

Info: Visit burwinkelfarms.com or call 513-738-1145

Fulton Farms

Where: 2393 OH-202, Troy

Details: Fall on the farm means hayrides, pumpkin picking and bonfires. Fresh produce, Fulton Farms signature pork line and fresh-baked breads are available in the market. The Bluegrass Halloween Bash is slated for October 19.

Info: Visit fultonfarms.com or call 937-335-6983

Hidden Valley Orchards

Where: 5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

Details: Pumpkin Days (Sept. 21-22) and Caramel Apple Days (Sept. 28-29) are just two of the many seasonal events at the orchard that also offers live music weekly. There is a Taproom for the grown-ups, refreshing cider apple slushies for the kids and fresh baked goods and savory BBQ for the whole family to enjoy.

Info: Visit hiddenvalleyorchards.com

Irons Fruit Farm

Where: 1640 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon

Details: Take a hayride to the pumpkin patch or tackle the corn maze at the fourth-generation farm. The market and bakery are stocked with fresh cider as well as the always-popular apple fritters, cider doughnuts and fried pies as well as a variety of freshly-picked apples.

Info: Visit ironsfruitfarm.com or call 513-932-2853

Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch

Where: 90 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: There are pumpkins aplenty and a picture-perfect pumpkin carriage at the Springboro mainstay. While pumpkins are the star or the season, there are also apple cider and pumpkin spice doughnuts, freshly-popped caramel apple kettle corn and fresh-picked apples.

Info: Visit Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch on Facebook or call 937-241-9194

Lucas Brothers Fall Festival

Where: 3269 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Details: Wristband admission includes a full day of fun with hayrides, pick-your-own pumpkins, corn mazes, farm animals, barrel train rides and more. Fall Fest Fridays also include live music from 5-9 p.m. The farm also hosts private and after-hours events.

Info: Visit lucasbrosfarms.com or call 513-496-4769

Majestic Nursery and Gardens

Where: 2100 Preble County Line Road, West Alexandria

Details: The Amazing Maze — complete with an optional treasure hunt — is fun for the entire family. Hayrides, a pumpkin patch train, petting zoo and children’s play area round out the fun. Pumpkins are plentiful with nearly 45 different varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds available to purchase — not to mention mums.

Info: Visit majesticnurseryandgardens.com or call 937-833-5100

Niederman Family Farm

Where: 5110 LeSourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Details: The Fall Fun season is underway with a 4-acre corn maze, wagon rides by the woods, adult trikes and more. The kids can try their hand at the Farmer’s Training Course with more than 10 obstacles to test their skills. Wrap up the day with an apple cider slushie and apple shortcake.

Info: Visit niedermanfamilyfarm.com or call 513-779-3228

Peifer Orchards

Where: 4590 US 68 N., Yellow Springs

Details: Hunt for the perfect pumpkin at the family-owned Yellow Springs throughout the fall. Stop by the market for decorative heirloom pumpkins, fresh pressed apple cider, freshly-picked apples, mums and more.

Info: Crop reports, recipes and additional information at peiferorchards.com or call 937-767-2208

Schappacher Farms; Pumpkins and Farm Market

Where: 3068 W. State Route 73, Wilmington

Details: The family owned-and-operated farm offers free hayrides and a free corn maze and has six pumpkin patches. No trip would be complete without a visit with Poppy, Cowlvin, and Clarabelle the farm’s mini–Highland Cow trio. Enjoy apple cider, hand-dipped caramel apples and miniature apple spice donuts.

Info: Visit schappacherfarm.com or call 513-515-5138

Sizemore Farm

Where: 7603 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miamisburg

Details: With pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, apple cider, hayrides, kettle corn, and fresh apples – Sizemore Farm has been celebrating the season for close to two decades. Don’t miss a trip to Nana Pam’s Barn for a sweet treat or seasonal décor.

Info: Visit Sizemore Farm on Facebook or call 937-847-2760

Tom’s Maze and Pumpkin Farm

Where: 4881 Germantown-Liberty Road, Germantown

Details: For close to three decades, Tom’s Maze has been recognized statewide and nationally for its “a-maze-ing” fun. The maze, complete with puzzle, offers eight acres of amusement. Beyond the maze, enjoy a ride on Tom’s Pumpkin Train, check out the Punkin’ Chunkin’ Cannon or rent a campfire site for family and friends.

Info: Visit tomsmaze.com or call 937-866-2777

VanDemark Farm

Where: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney

Details: Explore the Lost Land Corn Maze, play unlimited mini golf, make some new friends at the petting zoo, go on a hayride or just relax around the bonfire. A single bracelet purchase gives visitors a full day of fun.

Info: Visit vandemarkfarm.com or call 937-492-2306

Windmill Farm Market

Where: 1454 E. State Route 73, Springboro

Details: The popular Adventure Hayride takes guests by the farm’s animal residents, through the woods, and into Spook Hollow for a fun trip for the entire family. During Spooktacular Fall f

Festival Days, guests can purchase all-inclusive passes for the bounce house, cornstalk tunnel, play area, lawn games and more.

Info: Visit windmillfarmmarket.com or call 937-885-3965

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Where: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Details: Fall Farm Family Fun is in full swing at Young’s. Hop on a wagon to head out to the pumpkin patch, venture into Cowvin’s Corny Maze and playland. Savor some tasty treats – like homemade pumpkin ice cream and cinnamon sugar pumpkin donut holes. And brave the Haunted Wagon Rides & Scary Stories if you dare.

Info: Visit youngsdairy.com or call 937-325-0629