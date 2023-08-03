Corn maze at Young’s Jersey Dairy opens Saturday

Young’s Jersey Dairy’s corn maze will open for the season Saturday, Aug. 5.

Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Playland covers more than 3.5 acres of cornfield on the farm, with one mile of twisting, turning paths.

“The corn maze is a fall tradition for many of our guests,” said CIEIO John Young in a news release. “Getting lost is half the fun, though we will also have an app available for those who want some hints while exploring.”

Cowvin’s Playland features such fun activities as a giant ring toss, photo stands and human hamster wheels. New this year is Milkshake Mountain complete with tire steps and a fun slide down to the bottom.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Cowvin’s Corny Maze and Playland is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (weather permitting). The attraction will open daily beginning Sept. 16.

Tickets are $9.50 for ages 5 and older and free for children 4 and younger. The price includes a wagon ride to and from the maze.

Other events at Young’s Jersey Dairy this weekend include a Jeep Lifestyle Meet and Greet on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and an Electric Vehicle Ice Cream Social on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Young’s Jersey Dairy is located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd, Yellow Springs. For more information, visit youngsdairy.com.