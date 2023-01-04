Antioch College to host poster series created by justice-impacted artists

People impacted by the criminal legal system and by incarceration will have their artwork showcased and available for sale Friday, Jan. 13 at Antioch College in Yellow Springs.
Antioch College’s Herndon Gallery will host the event, the first in a new community series. “Herndon Speaks Presents: Community Conversations, Listening to Artists Impacted by the Justice System” seeks to build relationships and conversations about how the arts and culture sector can extend their resources to support those who have been impacted by the justice system.
Ohio Prison Arts Connection (OPAC) will partner with four arts spaces in four cities around the state to exhibit its second commissioned poster series. All proceeds from the sale of the posters will be returned to the artist. The works of six artists are slated to be featured.
In a release, Antioch College noted Nicole Fleetwood, in her book, “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration,” argues that in order to more fully and deeply understand the American arts landscape, we must understand the contributions to form, content, and theme that are a part of art made by people who are or were incarcerated. She asserts in her introduction that “the compulsion to make, to create, and to produce meaning under brutal and austere circumstances, offers lessons developed by the punished and imprisoned about how to create, forge relations, and to embody and represent one’s life under unimaginable conditions.”
Panelists include: Mary Evans, Dayton, ‘20 Antioch College grad; Tyra Patterson, Cincinnati; Gwen Garth, Cleveland; Michael Powell, Mansfield; DeAndre Gaston, Toledo; Dr. Jessie Glover, moderator.
The event, slated from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will be held at the Herndon Gallery, Antioch College, One Morgan Place, South Hall, Yellow Springs.
For more information, visit https://antiochcollege.edu/event/herdon-speaks-1-13-23/
