Antioch College to host poster series created by justice-impacted artists

Antioch College’s Herndon Gallery will host the event, the first in a new community series. “Herndon Speaks Presents: Community Conversations, Listening to Artists Impacted by the Justice System” seeks to build relationships and conversations about how the arts and culture sector can extend their resources to support those who have been impacted by the justice system.

Ohio Prison Arts Connection (OPAC) will partner with four arts spaces in four cities around the state to exhibit its second commissioned poster series. All proceeds from the sale of the posters will be returned to the artist. The works of six artists are slated to be featured.