springfield-news-sun logo
X

Adam Sandler to perform in Cincinnati in 2023

Events
By
6 minutes ago

Comedian Adam Sandler is hitting the road next year and will stop at Cincinnati’s Heritage Bank Center on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The “Saturday Night Live” alumnus-turned-award-winning actor is bringing his “Adam Sander Live” tour to 11 cities across the country. He’ll also appear at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

His show promises to be a mixture of music and comedy and feature surprise guests. The show is advertised as being for mature audiences only (16+).

Explore13 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at noon but general admission sales begin Friday at noon. For tickets or more information, visit Ticketmaster.

In related news, Sandler will receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on March 19 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Previous recipients include Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Dave Chappelle.

ExploreRecord growth: Vinyl specialty shops on the rise in Dayton

In Other News
1
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Nutter Center
2
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to Nutter Center
3
Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, slated this weekend, receives...
4
The Judds: The Final Tour coming to Nutter Center
5
13 haunted reasons to visit Kings Island before October ends

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top