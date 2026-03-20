Cincinnati Reds food: Great American Ball Park shows off what’s new for 2026

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said he hadn’t gotten the chance to try all the new offerings, but was looking forward to “making the rounds.” He said he’d definitely be having a coney. As for Opening Day, Pureval said the day is an “official holiday here in Cincinnati.” “We’re really hoping for a really exciting and safe Opening Day, and a start to a wonderful season,” he said, citing the generations of Cincinnatians who visit the city on Opening Day and optimism for the Red’s season. As for food and concession items, Executive Chef Gary Davis has added 15 new menu items, inspired by all of the chefs and managers he works alongside. The menu has been in the works since October 2025.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We talk about what we’ve seen at other ball parks, what caught people’s eye to try to be in a good spot with social media,” said Davis, who has worked as executive chef for GABP since 2018. Though he said he was trying to decide on a top 3-5 items, “the list just goes on.” “It is a really big line up, and it’s really hard to choose for this upcoming season,” he said. The food lineup includes:

Queen City Classic Burger: Double all-beef smash burger topped with American cheese, special sauce, lettuce and tomato on a potato roll with fries. (Fan Zone Food Hub near section 130)

Queen City Crunch Burger: Double all-beef smash burger topped with pimento cheese, crushed Grippo chips and pickles on a potato roll with fries. (Fan Zone Food Hub near section 130)

G.L.T. – Goetta, Lettuce and Tomato: Glier’s goetta patty with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, American cheese and Woeber’s horseradish aioli on slider buns. (Food Bars near sections 129 and 416)

Glier’s Goetta Nachos: Glier’s goetta crumbles with Funacho cheese sauce, chipotle sour cream and pickled jalapenos over tortilla chips. (Available at the Food Bars sections 129 and 416)

Stadium Burnt Ends: Bar-S southwest-style sausage pieces fried with a sweet BBQ rub and sauce, topped with pickled red onions and a white BBQ sauce. (Scouts Club and Porkopolis near section 412)

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Cincy Heat: Hempler’s double-smoked sausage with Italian braised peppers and onions with Woeber’s whole grain mustard on a hoagie roll. (Food Bar near section 109)

Hempler’s Jalapeno Cheddar Cajun Bowl: Hempler’s jalapeno cheddar sausage bites with sautéed peppers and onions on dirty Cajun rice topped with a Cajun cream sauce. (Food Bar near section 109)

Smoked Brisket Street Corn Bowl: Montgomery Inn smoked brisket with Mexican street corn, pickled red on-ions, jalapenos, Cotija cheese and BBQ sauce. (Mr. Red’s Smokehouse near section 138)

White Chicken Chili Fry Box: Grilled chicken, hatch green chili queso, white beans, sour cream, pickled red onions and cilantro on fries. (Frybox near sections 137 and 534)

Frito Chili Fry Box: Vegetarian Frito chili, Funacho cheese sauce, crushed Fritos, pickled jalapenos and ranch sauce on fries. (Frybox near sections 137 and 534)

Tofuego Tacos: Three flour tortillas topped with chipotle shredded street tofu, jalapeno aioli, cilantro, pickled red onions and Cotija cheese (Scouts Club and Los Rojos Taco Cart near section 128)

Wings & Rings Boneless Wings: Boneless chicken wings with your choice of garlic medium or honey barbecue sauce. Ranch and blue cheese available upon request. (Food Hubs near sections 112 and 130)

Baby Ruth Brownie Sundae: Baby Ruth chocolate brownies topped with soft serve ice cream, caramel syrup and whipped cream. (Rosie’s Ice Cream Stands near sections 132 and 413)

Double Play Donut Parfait: 12 cinnamon sugar donuts with house-made banana pudding, vanilla wafers, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whipped cream and caramel sauce. (Mr. Red’s Smokehouse near section 139)

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Fans who make it to the first game of the season will also find a new Fan Zone Food Hub, which has an open-market layout with Skyline Chili, LaRosa’s Pizza, Wings & Rings, Porkopolis and Rosie’s Ice Cream. Self-service checkouts will make the process of buying food and getting back to your seats quick. Two soft-serve Rosie’s Ice Cream stands have been added near Section 132 and Section 432, and a a new 11-piece brass band, Rockin’ Redlegs Band, will perform at select games throughout the 2026 season.

MORE DETAILS

Delaware North is the food service and retail partner for the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

For more information about food and beverage offerings visit reds.com/Food.