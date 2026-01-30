Weekend of Jazz to feature subway-born brass band Lucky Chops

Formed in the city’s underground transit system, Lucky Chops has built a global following by fusing New Orleans brass tradition with rock, funk, jazz, ska, gospel, and electronic music, performing in more than 30 countries, drawing crowds with high-energy grooves and singable melodies that blur the line between street performance and concert spectacle.

Weekend of Jazz runs Feb. 27–28 and brings together student musicians and working professionals for two days of performances and educational programming. The annual event, hosted at Beavercreek High School, has become a regional gathering point for young jazz musicians and educators, pairing live performance with direct feedback from experienced jazz professionals.

Friday’s programming features jazz ensembles from Ankeney and Coy Middle Schools, along with four Beavercreek High School jazz groups. Each ensemble performs on stage while a professional jazz musician observes, offering real-time critiques and encouragement designed to support student growth rather than rank performances.

Saturday expands the scope of the event, welcoming school jazz bands and small combos from across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. While there is an evaluative component, organizers emphasize that Weekend of Jazz prioritizes music education over competition.

In addition to ensemble performances, Weekend of Jazz offers free master classes open to students and local musicians. These sessions allow participants to work directly with professionals, with a focus on technique and ensemble playing.

Lucky Chops closes the weekend Saturday night, bringing the same high-energy approach that once turned subway platforms into stages. The band’s self-titled debut album — produced by Grammy-winning recording engineer Nic Hard — pushed the group beyond its organic jazz roots and into a more studio-driven sound.

“Our strength is having individual members who get to express themselves as part of a whole that is more than the sum of its parts,” said saxophonist Daro Behroozi, whose Iranian, Dutch, French, and German background informs the band’s wide-ranging sound.

“We spent more than a year working on the songs with our producer in the studio,” said co-founder Josh Holcomb. “Coming from organic jazz backgrounds, we weren’t really used to doing so much post-production work. We’re excited to continue to explore this budding frontier for instrumental horn-based music.”

Still, the band’s mission remains simple.

“Our goal is to share the joy that music brings us with others,” Behroozi said. “We’ve given everything we have no matter the situation.”

That philosophy extends beyond the stage, with the band regularly performing workshops and educational outreach programs aimed at training and inspiring the next generation of musicians.

Brandon Berry covers the music and arts scene in Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Reach him at branberry100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Weekend of Jazz, featuring Lucky Chops

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Beavercreek High School Auditorium, 2660 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Cost: $35 adult, $30 student/senior