Wintry weather expected this weekend, several inches of snow possible

In particular, the National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a Winter Storm Watch for Darke County during that time period. Heavy snows of 3-5 inches is possible there, though totals are currently uncertain.

The NWS said the line between rain and snow will be close to the area Saturday night, so the total amount of snow is not certain.

Either way, the agency said residents should watch out for slippery roads, especially on bridges and overpasses that more quickly become slick and hazardous.

More wintry precipitation will be possible again on Monday night into Tuesday, the NWS said, which could bring additional snow.