Snow showers possible today as cold air returns

Snow is possible later in the afternoon as cold air moves into the region and causes temperatures to drop.
Some isolated slick spots will be possible and localized heavier snow showers could cause visibility issues in a few places, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Scattered snow showers are forecast today, with wet roads expected through sunset. However, if snow showers persist after dark, falling air and road temperatures may allow for isolated slick spots to develop. Minor accumulations are favored primarily on grassy/elevated surfaces. pic.twitter.com/BGXDDQlnZa— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 16, 2026
Any snow accumulations would be on grassy and elevated surfaces.
Winds will decrease today, but some 30-40 mph gusts are possible through the afternoon.
Daytime highs will be in the upper 30s, but temperatures will fall into the high teens by sunrise tomorrow.
St. Patrick’s Day will cold and mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-20s.
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