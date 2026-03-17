Slick roads possible this morning with a chance for more snow today

Snow falls in Dayton near the University of Dayton campus Monday April 18, 2022. Snow and freezing temperatures is causing slick spots on the roads Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Contributed photo.

Snow falls in Dayton near the University of Dayton campus Monday April 18, 2022. Snow and freezing temperatures is causing slick spots on the roads Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Contributed photo.
Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Black ice and slick spots are possible on roads this morning, after snow showers and frigid temperatures returned yesterday.

Motorists should drive cautiously and be prepared for changing road conditions, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.

Additional scattered snow showers could lead to additional icy patches on the road.

Temperatures will also stay well below freezing this morning and daytime highs will only be in the upper 20s.

In Other News
1
Snow showers possible today as cold air returns
2
Weather: A big temperature swing, chance of storms and ... snow is...
3
Mostly overcast tonight with winds picking up slightly, breezy...
4
Strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph subsiding, expected to weaken over...
5
Strong, gusty winds Friday prompt wind advisory

About the Author

Follow Kristen Spicker on facebook

Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.