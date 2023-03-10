Windy, chilly with chance of rain today

Today will be windy, with a chance of rain throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 42 degrees, and gusts will be as high as 28 mph.
Tonight, there will be a slight chance of rain that will mix with a slight chance of snow before chances drop away around midnight.
Lows will be around 26 degrees.
Clouds will decrease a little before dawn on Saturday, for a mostly sunny day and a high near 43 degrees.
After night falls, there will be a slight chance of rain that will quickly change to a chance of snow as temperatures fall. The chance of snow will continue through the night, with lows around 29 degrees.
Sunday will be cloudy again, with a chance of rain to start the day that will mix with a chance of rain mid-morning and become just a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain chances will trail off a few hours after dark.
Highs will be around 41 degrees, and lows will be around 30 degrees.
