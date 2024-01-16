Wind chills below zero again today; snow arrives later this week

A wind chill advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. today for Darke and Miami counties for wind chills as low as 15 below zero, which could lead to hypothermia without proper precautions. Limit time outdoors and check on neighbors, friends and family. When outside, dress in multiple layers and wear a hat, scarf and gloves. Also, don’t forget to keep pets inside except when necessary, and to consider sweaters and jackets for them during any outdoor time, the NWS advises.

Skies tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 6 degrees and wind chills as low as minus 8.

Wind chills for Wednesday morning also will be below zero, the NWS said.

The day will be sunny and warmer, but Wednesday’s high near 25 degrees still will be well below freezing with wind chill values as low as minus 9. It also will be breezy with a southwest wind increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon and gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 20 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. There is a slight chance of snow after 2 a.m.

Snow is likely for Thursday, mainly after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and the high will be near 28 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible.

Thursday night will be cloudy with an overnight low around 14 degrees. Snow is likely, mainly after 2 a.m.

There is a chance of snow before 2 p.m. Friday, with snow showers likely after 2 p.m. and into the evening, mainly before 8 p.m. It will be cloudy with a high near 20 degrees. Friday night will be cloudy with an overnight low around 8 degrees.

Below zero wind chills return Friday night into Saturday morning and again into Sunday morning.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 18 degrees. There is a chance of snow before 8 a.m. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a minus 1 degree low.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 25.