Will the snow melt soon? With prolonged cold, probably not.

A few factors can help snow melt faster, including sunshine, above-freezing temperatures and warm surface temperatures, none of which are expected in abundance in the coming week.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is forecasting dangerously cold temperatures this week with extended periods of wind chills below zero.

A dangerously cold airmass will settle into the region through this week. Extended periods of wind chill values below zero will evolve during this stretch, with daily temperatures only reaching into the teens and overnight lows near or below zero through the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/JhmhMhJFoV — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 26, 2026

A cold weather advisory will continue until 6 p.m. today and then an extreme cold warning will be in effect until noon Tuesday.

Overnight wind chills are expected to be as cold as minus-23 in Dayton tonight.

Frostbite could develop on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the NWS said. People should dress in layers, including a hat, face mask and gloves if going outside.

The daytime temperatures won’t be much better. Highs will be well below normal for the next seven days and will struggle to get out of the teens.

“The longevity and magnitude of this pattern may rival some of the top 10 coldest, longest stretches on record across the Ohio Valley,” the NWS said.

The next time temperatures will be close to above freezing will be next month. On Feb. 3 and 4, highs are expected to be around 31, according to AccuWeather.

Conditions will also mostly be overcast this week, with only a few periods of sunshine, limiting chances sun will help with snow melt.

On Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil will make his Groundhog Day prediction. We’ll see if he has a better forecast.