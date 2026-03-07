Rain showers, thunderstorm possible throughout today

Damaging winds will be the primary threat, which could knock down powerlines and trees. However, hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding issues.

A line of thunderstorms currently in Illinois approaches the area later this morning. It's the weekend and warm so if you have outdoor plans, be prepared for conditions to change quickly as the thunderstorms roll through. All hazards are possible today. Stay alert! pic.twitter.com/e0NK0O9E9w — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 7, 2026

While a few showers will be possible overnight, most of the precipitation activity will hold off until during the day on Sunday as a system moves through.

Outside of thunderstorms, winds will be gusty on Saturday with wind gusts around 30 to 40 mph possible.

There will be a lull in the precipitation before the frontal boundary moves through.

The threat will move out of the region before dark, but some chances of rain showers remain before 9 p.m.

Expect mostly overcast conditions overnight with decreased wind gusts between 7 to 11 mph and as high as 23 mph.

Highs will be near 73 degrees, while lows will fall around 44 degrees.