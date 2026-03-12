Strong, gusty winds tomorrow prompt wind advisory

Strong winds could blow around unsecured items and down tree limbs and power lines.

Motorists in high-profile vehicles should drive cautiously.

A strong low moves through the Great Lakes on Friday bringing windy conditions to the area. pic.twitter.com/YwlxB9wD2K — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 12, 2026

A high wind watch will also be in effect from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Champaign, Darke and Miami counties.

The strongest winds are expected north of Interstate 70, where gusts could reach 60 mph, the NWS said.

The best chance for gusty winds will be during the day, especially in the mid-morning through mid-afternoon.