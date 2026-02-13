Warming trend continues with spring-like temperatures expected next week

Breaking: Ohio GOP bill would defund public school districts that fight voucher expansion

After an unseasonably cold start to winter, the Miami Valley will get a taste of spring as a warming trend continues next week.

Starting this weekend, high temperatures will be in the 50s, and a few 60-degree days are possible next week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will mostly be in the low to mid-50s through Monday, with temperatures close to or in the 60s during the middle of the week.

The NWS said temperatures could be a little warmer if the region stays in the warm sector.

However, spring-like weather does bring a chance of rain with it. Showers are possible over the weekend, as well as in the second half of next week.

