Warming trend continues with spring-like temperatures expected next week

Highs will mostly be in the low to mid-50s through Monday, with temperatures close to or in the 60s during the middle of the week.

Temperatures today will be very similar to yesterday. And that will be the coolest for a while as a warming trend commences on Friday. Even beyond the next week, the outlook is for above normal temperatures for much of the latter part of February. pic.twitter.com/tVmBXqAxTo — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 12, 2026

The NWS said temperatures could be a little warmer if the region stays in the warm sector.

However, spring-like weather does bring a chance of rain with it. Showers are possible over the weekend, as well as in the second half of next week.