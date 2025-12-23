Unseasonably warm this Christmas, with occasional rain showers possible

Don’t expect a snow-filled Christmas this year — Santa is gifting the southwest Ohio region warmer than normal temperatures with a few rain showers.

Typically highs are in the low 40s this time of year, but temperatures will be as warm as the low 60s by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Christmas Eve will be the coolest day, with highs around 47 degrees. Clouds will build during the day and bring rain chances in the evening.

Santa’s reindeer will have a rainy visit, as showers are expected to continue into early Christmas morning. However, drier conditions will move into the region as the morning progresses.

The warming trend will continue on Christmas, with highs around 57.

Rain chances will return late Friday and last into the early afternoon.

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week, with highs reaching the low 60s during the day, according to the NWS.

Saturday will stay dry but have mostly cloudy skies.

More seasonable weather will return Sunday as temperatures drop into the 40s during the day and reach the 20s overnight.

Next week will have a chilly start, but more seasonable temperatures are expected for the New Year’s holiday.

