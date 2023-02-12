Sunny skies today; above average temps this week

Today will be sunny, with a high of 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Conditions tonight will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping down into the low 30s. Warm temperatures will persist into Monday and all the way to Thursday with a cold front bringing colder conditions Friday.
Monday sees a high of of 53 degrees and a mostly sunny sky to accompany the above average temperatures for the season. Wind gusts will vary, ranging from 6 to 15 mph.
The overnight will be mostly clear and dry with a low of 29 degrees.
Tuesday will continue with the warm trends, bringing a high of 53 degrees and a partly sunny sky. Tuesday night has a 50% chance of rain showers but otherwise will be mostly cloudy.
The overnight low temperature will be 47 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warm with a high of 69 degrees. A mostly cloudy sky will occur overnight, with a chance of rain possible.
The low will be around 55 degrees.
