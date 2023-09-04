Sunny skies and very hot temperatures for Labor Day

Sunshine, humidity and endless hot temperatures are on the forecast for Labor Day.

Today will be sunny and bright with a high of 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly clear but warm with a low falling around 70 degrees.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms rolls in Tuesday afternoon while otherwise being mostly sunny. Highs will be near 90 with lows dropping into the lower 70s overnight. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy.

Rain chances may continue sporadically through Thursday before drier and cooler conditions return by the end of the workweek, the NWS said.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms may occur after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, otherwise, expect a mostly sunny day. A high near 88 degrees is possible as well.

Overnight, expect a 40% chance of precipitation and storms before and after 8 p.m. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees, followed by a mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 61 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are expected to make a return at the end of the week into the weekend.