Snow showers possible through Saturday morning; Bitter cold moving into region

Areas north of Interstate 70 or along Interstate 71 could see closer to 2 inches of snow.

A secondary cold front this evening paired with falling snow could lead to slick spots on the road.

Snow chances should come to an end Saturday morning

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s today and will likely be the last day with temperatures above freezing until mid next week.

Saturday highs will be around 30 degrees before temperatures start to drop during the afternoon.

Bitter cold and wind chills are expected from Sunday through Tuesday night, with Monday and Tuesday feeling close sub-zero temperatures, according to the NWS.

“The entire forecast area should expect several days of single digit wind chills/feels like temperatures during both daytime hours and overnight,” the forecast read.

NWS encouraged people to start planning now for the cold. Check car safety kits and make sure they’re prepared for winter conditions and have at least half a tank of gas.

People should avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, typically the morning, and make sure pets and livestock have ways to warm up. Make sure they have access to food and their water has not frozen.

For more cold weather tips, visit weather.gov/safety/cold-before.